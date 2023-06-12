Southeastern’s 15th president takes the helm

Southeastern Louisiana University President John L. Crain recently passed his jersey on to William S. Wainwright in anticipation of him taking the reins as the university’s next leader.
Wainwright officially began his tenure as Southeastern’s 15th president on June 5.
Wainwright, who was appointed by the Board of Supervisors of the University of Louisiana System following Crain’s retirement announcement, has worked in higher education for two dozen years, including the last seven as chancellor of Northshore Technical Community College.
At Southeastern, Wainwright will oversee a university that has more than 14,000 students, 1,700 faculty members, and 150 programs of study, according to university figures.
Wainwright has 24 years of higher education experience, which includes more than 20 years in administration with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.
He has been chancellor of Northshore Technical and Community College since 2011. During his tenure at NTCC, the community college added new programs of study, expanded to other campuses — including one in Livingston Parish — and tripled in enrollment.
Wainwright will replace Crain, who earlier this year announced his plans to retire after serving as his alma mater’s president for 15 years. Crain, who was named the Southeastern’s president in 2009, previously said he wanted to spend more time with family and pursue other interests.
During his tenure, Southeastern’s campus saw major facility improvements, which included the completion of a new student union, new campus student residential facilities, and new and renovated academic buildings. The university also launched multiple new academic programs along with new academic support and campus life initiatives.
Crain navigated the university through multiple obstacles, including state budget reductions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and multiple hurricanes, including Hurricane Ida, which caused significant damage to the Hammond campus and surrounding region.
