Southeastern’s 15th president takes the helm

Outgoing Southeastern Louisiana University President John L. Crain, right, passes his jersey on to William S. Wainwright in anticipation of him taking the reins as the university’s next leader. Wainwright was appointed by the Board of Supervisors of the University of Louisiana System following Crain’s retirement announcement.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University President John L. Crain recently passed his jersey on to William S. Wainwright in anticipation of him taking the reins as the university’s next leader.

Wainwright officially began his tenure as Southeastern’s 15th president on June 5.

