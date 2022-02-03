Southeastern to offer master’s degree in athletic training

Southeastern Louisiana University has added to its graduate programs and is now offering a master of science degree in athletic training, the university has announced.
In a statement, Department Head Charity Bryan said the degree will provide “a comprehensive, progressive, educational and clinical foundation to prepare graduates for a career in athletic training.”
Athletic training is recognized by the American Medical Association as a healthcare profession.
“Certified Athletic Trainers are healthcare professionals who collaborate with physicians to optimize activity and participation of patients and clients in professional and collegiate sports, public and private schools, sports medicine clinics, occupational health settings, and physician offices, as well as many other emerging and developing settings,” Bryan said.
“Athletic training encompasses the prevention, diagnosis and intervention of emergency, acute and chronic medical conditions involving impairment, functional limitations and disabilities.”
Classes in the program, which is under the Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies, are taught by nationally recognized experts in their fields who hold doctoral degrees, Bryan said in the statement.
Program students can gain clinical experience with high school, college, and professional teams, as well as various other settings. They will be eligible to sit for the Board of Certification national credentialing examination.
Once they complete the program, students will have graduated from a nationally accredited athletic training program.
MSAT Program Director Ryan Green said jobs associated with the degree include athletic trainer, orthopedic specialist, sports medicine assistant, physician’s assistant, physical therapist, exercise physiologist, health coach, strength and conditioning specialist, and teacher.
Southeastern Louisiana University now offers 20 master’s and two doctorate degree programs through nationally accredited colleges. Graduate programs are offered through the colleges of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Business, Education, Nursing and Health Sciences and Science and Technology.
For more information, contact the department at MSAT@southeastern.edu or (985) 549-2129.
