Southern Knights Armory opens in Walker

Southern Knights Armory celebrated the opening of its new location in Walker with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 24.
Staff, family, friends, and officials from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce attended the ceremony.
Owned by Chris Williams, Southern Knights Armory has served Livingston Parish and the surrounding areas since 2020. After starting the business in a small shed at his home, Williams now has a storefront in Walker located at 9360 Florida Blvd Suite E.
Southern Knights Armory is the only full gun store in Livingston Parish. The business offers firearms manufacturing and sales, custom builds, gun parts, accessories, ammo, bows/crossbows, safes, outdoor hunting, and sporting goods.
Those at Southern Knights Armory pride themselves in being a home-based business that can provide personal one-on-one service. The business can be reached at (225) 523-4597 or southernknightsarmory.com.
