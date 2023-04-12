State delegation meets with Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, of District 81, discusses the 2022 Legislative Session during a meeting of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce at Wholly Ground Coffee House in Walker on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Speaker of the House Schexnayder announces bid for Secretary of State

Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, who represents multiple parishes in southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, will run for Secretary of State this fall, he announced Wednesday.

