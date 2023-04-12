Speaker of the House Schexnayder announces bid for Secretary of State
Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, who represents multiple parishes in southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, will run for Secretary of State this fall, he announced Wednesday.
Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, is in his third and final term as House representative for District 81, which includes Ascension, Livingston, St. James, and St. John parishes. He was first elected to office in 2011, won re-election in 2015, and ran unopposed in 2019.
In 2020, he was voted Speaker of the House.
Schexnayder’s announcement came one day after current Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said he would not seek re-election.
In his announcement, Schexnayder pledged to build upon the successes of Ardoin until Louisiana’s elections “are ranked number one in the nation.”
“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Louisiana,” Schexnayder said in a statement. “As my time in the House is coming to an end, I feel a call to continue in public service.
“As Speaker, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Secretary Ardoin and his staff. He is leaving behind one of the most secure and respected elections divisions in the country. I want to build on that success until Louisiana elections are ranked number one in the nation.”
In his statement, Schexnayder said he has amassed $900,000 in his war chest.
Schexyander will seek to replace Ardoin, who has endured multiple obstacles during his time as Secretary of State, including the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters, and conspiracy theories about election fraud that grew prevalent about the 2020 presidential election.
“I hope that Louisianans of all political persuasions will stand against the pervasive lies that have eroded trust in our elections by using conspiracies so far-fetched that they belong in a work of fiction,” Ardoin said in a statement Tuesday.
“The vast majority of Louisiana’s voters know that our elections are secure and accurate, and it is shameful and outright dangerous that a small minority of vocal individuals have chosen to denigrate the hard work of our election staff and spread unproven falsehoods.”
