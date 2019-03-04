WALKER – Motorists using Burgess Avenue in Walker will notice the speed limit has been lowered on a heavily traveled section near Walker High School, according to a police announcement.
“Effective today, the speed limit on Burgess Avenue from Walker North Road to the west city limits at West Colyell Creek is 35 mph,” said Capt. John Sharp, Walker police public information officer, in a social media post.
“Prior to this change, the speed limit was 35 mph from Walker North to Glascock Street, at which point the speed limit became 45 mph,” Sharp said.
“This change extends the 35-mph zone past Walker High School, and through several dangerous curves west of the school,” he said.
“We will begin enforcing the 35-mph zone from Glascock, west to the city limits (beginning) in several weeks, in order to give motorists time to adjust to the new speed limit,” Sharp said.
“However, we will continue to enforce the existing 35-mph zone from Glascock to Walker North Road.
“In addition, this change does not affect the 25-mph speed limit in school zones,” he said.
Three schools are on Burgess Avenue: Walker Freshman High School, near the Burgess-Walker North Road intersection, Walker High School, and Westside Junior High.
