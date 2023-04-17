Spring Fest 2021

Items are for sale during Spring Fest in the Denham Springs Antique Village on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

Spring Fest, one of the biggest draws in Livingston Parish, comes back this month.

Sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, the day-long shopping festival will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. Held in the historic Denham Springs Antique Village, the event will feature more than 165 vendors, special sales in local stores, free children’s activities, food, entertainment, and more.

