Spring Fest, one of the biggest draws in Livingston Parish, comes back this month.
Sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, the day-long shopping festival will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. Held in the historic Denham Springs Antique Village, the event will feature more than 165 vendors, special sales in local stores, free children’s activities, food, entertainment, and more.
One of two large-scale events held in the Antique Village along with Fall Fest in October, Spring Fest is one of the biggest annual events in Livingston Parish, bringing in thousands of visitors from inside the parish and beyond.
Vendors will set up shop on Range Avenue, Railroad Avenue, and Mattie Street, and all stores in downtown Denham Springs will be open for business.
The festival features a wide range of local and regional artists and craftsmen offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
Along with plenty of shopping options, visitors will also be treated to live entertainment, a free fun zone for kids, Arts Alley, and other festival activities.
