Springfield High student among eight National Merit scholarship winners from Louisiana

A Livingston Parish student was one of eight Louisiana seniors who were recently named winners in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Matthew J. Larpenter, of Springfield High, was among the first group of winners for the prestigious academic award that honors “a combination of academic skills and achievements, extracurricular accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.”
The son of Rodney and Kelly Larpenter of Springfield, Matthew plans to attend LSU to pursue a degree in chemical engineering, according to a statement earlier this year. He also plans to continue his hobbies of drawing and character design.
Matthew, who was named Springfield High's Student of the Year, scored a 35 on the ACT exam and will graduate this year with a 4.17 GPA. His older brother, Andrew, was named a National Merit finalist in 2019.
“Matthew is an outstanding young man who is destined for success,” Springfield High Principal Spencer Harris said earlier this year. “It has been a pleasure to have him and his brother come through this campus. They represent the level of excellence that can be achieved at Springfield High School.”
By the conclusion of the 2022 competition, about 7,500 Finalists will have been selected to receive National Merit Scholarships totaling nearly $28 million. Funding for these National Merit Scholarships is provided by corporate organizations that represent nearly all sectors of American industry.
Larpenter’s scholarship was awarded by Arkema Inc., a diversified chemicals manufacturer with 31 locations in the U.S.
Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000.
Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.
Additional scholarship winners will be announced May 11, June 1, and July 11.
