A Springfield man fraudulently obtained more than $95,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits by using the identities of prisoners and deceased people for nearly two years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, faces 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud before U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick of Middle District of Louisiana, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., said in a statement.
“Those who take advantage of COVID relief benefits, of any type, will be dealt with harshly by this office,” Gathe said. “I want to thank our prosecutors and our federal and state partners for their hard work bringing this offender to justice.”
Between December 2019 and September 2021, Watkins used the personal identifying information of Louisiana inmates and other individuals — including deceased people — to submit claims for pandemic unemployment assistance benefits to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
The information included names, birth dates, and Social Security numbers, Gathe said.
In the applications, Watkins requested that benefits be sent via direct deposit to his financial accounts or via prepaid debit cards mailed to addresses he controlled. Watkins would then withdraw the funds as cash from ATMs at various financial institutions in the Middle District of Louisiana, according to Gathe.
“Once again we see that whenever there is a public emergency, fraudsters will be there to pounce,” said Louisiana Inspector General Stephen Street. “Chaz Watkins used the names and personal identifying information of incarcerated prisoners and deceased individuals to fraudulently enrich himself and deprive others who had a legitimate need for these emergency benefits.
“Now Mr. Watkins must bear the criminal consequences for his actions.”
This matter is being investigated by the Louisiana Office of State Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Department of Labor. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Lundin Craig.
