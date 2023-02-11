Gavel

A Springfield man fraudulently obtained more than $95,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits by using the identities of prisoners and deceased people for nearly two years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, faces 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud before U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick of Middle District of Louisiana, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., said in a statement.

