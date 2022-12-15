A St. Amant man pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of sexual battery, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Ronald Quave, Sr., 67, was sentenced to 25 years with the Department of Corrections without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, Perrilloux said in a statement.
Killian police arrested Quave in January 2021 for crimes that occurred between 2016 and 2020, court records show. Assistant District Attorney Serena Birch, who represented the state, said the crimes occurred in Livingston Parish.
Since the case involved juveniles, all other details are under seal.
Quave, who initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in March 2021, recently pled to two counts of third-degree rape and one count of possession of child pornography in a separate case in Ascension Parish, Berch said.
Judge Brian Abels handed down the sentence for the Livingston Parish case.
