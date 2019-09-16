SPRINGFIELD – Stained glass windows stand in churches for hundreds of years, due to the strength of the metal frames holding the glass.
The frame on such a window foiled a would-be burglar Friday night at the Springfield First United Methodist Church on Walnut Street.
“They broke a window and tried, but they didn’t get in,” said Cheryl Strickland, a member of the congregation.
While some of the stained glass in one window was broken, the metal frame that held it in place proved to be protection for the church.
“The intention may have been there, but they never got in. We were blessed,” Strickland said.
Word spread in the community that a fire had been set, but there was no fire, she said.
