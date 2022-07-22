Members of the Livingston Parish delegation gave a legislative update to community officials and business owners during an event hosted by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
The program, held at Wholly Ground Coffee House in Walker, featured remarks from House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, District 81; Rep. Valarie Hodges, District 64; Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., District 71; and Sen. J. Rogers Pope, District 13.
During the event, the state officials gave an update from the 2022 Legislative Session, touching on business wins, infrastructure, and redistricting, among other subjects.
Each official was given 10 minutes to speak, followed by a Q&A.
Below is a breakdown of what each speaker had to say.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder
Despite challenges of “these past three years,” Schexnayder said legislators were able to accomplish much in the most recent session.
“This year was a huge success,” he said in his opening comments.
Schexnayder pointed to bills aimed at attracting more manufacturers to the state, something he said he noticed Louisiana was lacking when he’d travel outside the state.
“I see all these facilities [in other states], and I said, ‘Why aren’t we the hub of these manufacturers,’” Schexnayder said. “We have water, great ports, great rails. We have good people here. We just didn’t have it.”
Schexnayder also said moving a portion of Louisiana Economic Development under the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and an update to workforce programs could help “bring businesses in.”
In closing, Schexnayder noted recent investments in infrastructure and education as “wins” for the state. He said heavy investments to curtail crime could be next in line.
“This year, we invested more money in roads, transportation, and drainage than any other legislature before. We invested more money on education than any other before,” he said. “And I think you’re gonna see a huge push next year toward addressing a lot of crime in our state.
“It’s horrible for us to have the crime that we’re having in such a sociable state that brings people in. They don’t want to travel here if we’re having such a huge crime issue.”
Rep. Valarie Hodges
A member of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, Hodges said she and others traveled across the state for months for redistricting, which is required every 10 years following the release of the U.S. Census.
Though the maps approved by the Louisiana Legislature faced opposition from people seeking a second minority congressional district, the U.S. Supreme Court recently put a temporary hold on a lower court’s order for the creation of a new district, keeping the maps approved by the Legislature intact for the upcoming midterm elections.
“It got very ugly and very contentious, the people who would come and accuse us of very bad things,” Hodges said. “But in the end, it all worked out.”
Hodges also touched on the status of the Comite River Diversion Canal, a federal, state and local sponsored project designed to relieve flooding in the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Area.
Earlier this year, officials learned that the Florida Gas Transmission Pipeline Company hadn’t started the permitting process to relocate underground pipes in the way of the canal, meaning the project could be delayed by as much as a year past its completion date of December 2022.
But Hodges said the contract to remove the pipes was signed last week and that she is hopeful it’ll be completed by the end of next year.
“Businesses are not going to come to Louisiana or the Baton Rouge area if they know that every hurricane season they might flood,” Hodges said.
Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr.
Mincey rattled through a long list of infrastructure projects that are ongoing or upcoming, pertaining to roads, flood mitigation, and broadband access.
He said roundabout projects at LA 64 and LA 1019 and Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road are coming, with the latter expected to be let in 2023. He said a turning lane at the new Southside mega-campus is near completion.
Mincey also discussed improvements that are hopefully on the way for “four main arteries” that feed to Interstate-12: 4H Club, Range Avenue, Juban Road, and LA 447.
Regarding flood mitigation, Mincey said a report with solutions to the I-12 barrier — which many blame for the destructive flooding the parish suffered in August 2016 — should come this year. A resolution also authorized the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority to assess the effects of dredging the Amite River.
“[Infrastructure] is my greatest priority,” he said.
Mincey also touched on broadband, saying a committee formed by the parish council has been “really effective” in going after grants to improve broadband access. The results of those grant applications should come in the next few weeks.
“Forty percent of our parish is underserved when it comes to broadband,” Mincey said.
He later said a cell phone tower may soon be coming to the parish and that an announcement may be made “in the next couple of weeks.” He said it would be a $750 million investment and that the tower would be located “in the center of our parish” with a 35-mile radius.
“Hopefully it’ll help with our broadband needs,” Mincey said.
Sen. J. Rogers Pope
Pope spent the majority of his time discussing SB 151, which would’ve reformed the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) by allowing greater input from local governments.
When Gov. John Bel Edwards came into office in 2016, he made changes to the rules governing the state’s largest tax exemption program and gave local governments more control over which businesses get massive property tax breaks.
With Edwards’ time in office closing in, Pope and other lawmakers have hoped to make the governor’s reforms permanent.
The Louisiana Senate ultimately rejected Pope’s proposal by a 14-21 vote.
“The only bill I’ve had defeated,” Pope said, adding that he plans to reintroduce the bill in the next session.
