BATON ROUGE – Increased pay for teachers and support personnel in Louisiana’s K-12 public schools deserves high priority with legislators in the upcoming session, according to the head of state Department of Education.
A pay hike would help curb the exodus of quality educators, state Education Superintendent John White told the Press Club of Louisiana at its weekly luncheon Feb. 25.
Some teachers found better opportunities in neighboring states and others left the field in search of a better payday, he said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has proposed a $1,000 per year increase in salary for Louisiana school teachers, along with a bump in compensation to help obligations. The raise would apply to teachers, principals, guidance counselors, and coaches.
He also proposed a $500 annual hike for office workers, cafeteria staff, and custodial crews.
The raise for teachers would cost the state an additional $75 million, while the hike for support workers comes at a price tag of $26 million. In addition to the pay raises, the governor’s plan includes added revenue for school boards statewide, which would cost $40 million.
The additional revenue for the school board would cover a 1.375 percent increase in the base rate per pupil for the Minimum Foundation Program, the formula the state uses to determine funding for public school systems.
White said he supports the move by Gov. Edwards – with whom he has had differences over the last four years – and said he would push for the pay hike, despite reluctance by some House Republicans who believe the state does not have the revenue to fulfill the pay hike for the long haul.
More than 43 percent of teachers who enter the profession will leave the job within five years, White said.
