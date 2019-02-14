DENHAM SPRINGS – Louisiana State Police have released photos of two suspects accused of credit card theft here.
State Police detectives met with the owners of Musso Plumbing in Denham Spring on Jan. 22 to tell them their credit card had been stolen and used at multiple places in Baton Rouge, Baker, and Prairieville.
Detectives reviewed TV surveillance footage, which showed two men making fraudulent purchases with the stolen card at several businesses.
The first suspect is described as a black male with short hair and a beard. The second is a young black male with long twisted hair on top. Both were wearing fluorescent green safety jackets. The first man had “SECURITY” written on the back of his safety vest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Bureau of Investigations at (225) 925-3703 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
