An engineer, attorney, and former diplomat, Nelson was elected to the House of Representatives in 2019. In the Legislature, he has supported tax reform and elementary education.
At 36, he is the youngest declared candidate currently in the race.
“Louisiana has everything going for it, but is held back by leaders who are stuck in the past,” Nelson said in an announcement video. “If Louisiana were just average in the country, we'd all live 4 years longer and get a 33% raise.
“That's what bad government is costing us: four years of our lives and a third of our income.”
Nelson grew up in Mandeville and was valedictorian in his graduating class at Mandeville High. He later earned biological engineering and law degrees at LSU.
Nelson served for seven years in the Foreign Service of the U.S. Department of State and lived in Washington, D.C., Germany, and the Former Soviet Republic of Georgia.
As a State Department officer, engineer, and diplomat, Nelson managed projects and programs protecting American embassies around the world from terrorism and espionage.
Nelson currently runs his own consulting firm.
As a Representative, Nelson has pushed for major policy changes, most notably the elimination of the income tax and improving literacy for elementary students. In running for Governor, he will forgo his ability to seek re-election to his current seat.
“This election we have a choice between career politicians or real solutions, big money or big ideas,” Nelson said. “I’m 36 year-old. I’m not just in this for the next four years. I’m fighting for our next 40 years.”
The race to replace term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards has become quite crowded in recent weeks with others announcing their candidacies.
High-profile candidates are Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, and Sen. Sharon Hewitt. Small business owner Hunter Lundy from Lake Charles has also announced he is running.
Landry has already locked up the state's Republican Party's endorsement.
Earlier this year, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who many believed was a frontrunner for the job, told supporters he planned to remain in Washington, D.C. and not run for governor. Fellow U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was also considering a bid but announced in November he wouldn’t run for governor.
Perhaps the most stunning news to date was Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s announcement that he would not seek the position after hinting he would for months.
No Democrats have announced bids.
Qualifying for the fall election is Aug. 8-10, followed by the gubernatorial primary Oct. 14. A possible runoff will be Nov. 18.
