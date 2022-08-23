For the second straight month, Louisiana’s unemployment numbers hit a record-low, according to figures released Friday from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
In July 2022, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, a decline of 0.2 percentage points from the state’s previous all-time low of 3.8 percent in June 2022.
The July estimate for employed individuals was 2,027,635, the second-largest figure in the state’s history. When compared to July 2021, the number of employed individuals increased by 75,915.
Since June 2022, the number of unemployed individuals dropped by nearly 3,000 to 76,783 in July, breaking the previous record of 77,214 set in June 2006. When compared to July 2021, the number of unemployed individuals has fallen by 36,479.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has declined for 17 consecutive months and has not seen an over-the-month increase since April 2020, LWC reported.
In addition, the state added 13,700 jobs in July to bring the total to over 1.9 million. That is the highest employment level since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement following LWC’s report.
“While we still face many challenges, more of our people are working than ever before.” Edwards said. “I want to remind Louisianans that this is a great opportunity to take advantage of our state’s nation-leading workforce training programs.
“A great way to fight inflation and high energy costs is to give yourself the skills and qualifications needed to get a high-paying job. The Louisiana Workforce Commission and our four and two-year higher education institutions are here to help.”
To read the full report from the Louisiana Workforce Commission, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.