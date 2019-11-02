DENHAM SPRINGS - Every construction site needs a staging area.
So, when the state began their construction project on the Eden Church Road and Florida Boulevard roundabout, they purchased the northeastern tract of land to put construction materials and vehicles for the project.
Now, just a few years after the completion, the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is ready to unload that piece of property.
DOTD will accept bids for the parcel through Wednesday, Nov. 20. Minimum bid for the property, set by DOTD, is $163,900. The property has a description as follows:
PARCEL NO. 2-2 REMAINDER - A certain irregular tract or parcel of land containing approximately 1.579 acres or 68,781.24 square feet with a one story brick veneer building (no contributory) located at the northeast corner of US 190 (FLORIDA AVENUE) AND Eden Church Road in Section 32, Township 6 South, Range 3 East, Livingston Parish, Louisiana.
Sealed bids for this sale of State-owned land will be received by DOTD, Real Estate Section, 1201 Capitol Access Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802 until 4:15 P.M. the day before the letting date, after which time bids will be received in the DOTD HQ Auditorium, from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. on the letting date. Bids will be publicly opened and read at 10:00 A.M. on the letting date.
For additional information please contact: dorian.beckwith@la.gov or 225-242-4539.
Bid forms may be found at:
Payment method for each item shall be enclosed with the bid. The right is reserved to reject bids and waive informalities.
