Nearly $100 million dollars has been allocated to 33 parishes through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced.
Of that total, more than $3.6 million is coming to Livingston Parish.
The HMGP funding will be used to support recovery and mitigation projects in the parishes related to Hurricane Zeta, the severe winter weather event in 2021, the May 2021 flooding event and Hurricane Ida.
The total amount may include funding from multiple events, Edwards said.
“I am proud of our work with our state, local and federal partners in securing this funding,” Edwards said in a statement. “It is critically important that we look for ways to speed up recovery from these four recent events while using HMGP funds to minimize the impacts of future events.”
Funds will be used on projects that will help “reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster,” Edwards said. Examples of mitigation work include residential elevation, reconstruction or acquisition of flood prone structures and converting land to green space, localized drainage improvements, safe room construction, wind retrofit of structures and emergency power for critical facilities.
Hazard mitigation is the only phase of emergency management specifically dedicated to breaking the cycle of damage, reconstruction and repeat damage.
In a statement, GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle said the funding will be used “to improve our critical infrastructure and make it more resilient.”
“We are making progress with recovery in areas impacted by these disasters, but mitigation is equally important for our state,” Tingle said.
Below is the total HMGP funding by parish, per the Governor’s Office:
-- Ascension Parish ($2,574,573)
-- Assumption Parish ($1,822,065)
-- Bossier Parish ($365,680)
-- Caddo Parish ($2,551,373)
-- Calcasieu Parish ($1,620,789)
-- Concordia Parish ($486,765)
-- DeSoto Parish ($398,424)
-- East Baton Rouge ($2,298,401)
-- East Feliciana (1,578,357)
-- Grant Parish ($331,673)
-- Iberia Parish ($1,519,644)
-- Iberville Parish ($1,891,639)
-- Jefferson Parish ($5,666,431)
-- Lafayette Parish ($374,491)
-- Lafourche Parish ($17,390,470)
-- Livingston Parish ($3,635,223)
-- Orleans Parish ($3,749,318)
-- Ouachita Parish ($479,472)
-- Plaquemines Parish ($2,886,649)
-- Pointe Coupee Parish ($1,575,092)
-- St. Bernard Parish ($2,388,221)
-- St. Charles Parish ($4,293,548)
-- St. Helena Parish ($2,086,405)
-- St. James Parish ($2,871,829)
-- St. John the Baptist Parish ($4,791,909)
-- St. Martin Parish ($1,634,799)
-- St. Mary Parish ($1,682,626)
-- St. Tammany Parish ($2,040,190)
-- Tangipahoa Parish ($2,971,666)
-- Terrebonne Parish ($17,685,825)
-- Washington Parish ($1,532,414)
-- West Baton Rouge Parish ($1,768,265)
-- West Feliciana Parish ($1,310,949)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.