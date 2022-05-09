Stephen Parrill, the assistant superintendent for Livingston Parish Public Schools, has announced he will retire at the end of the school year, following more than 30 years spent as an educator and administrator.
Parrill’s last day will be May 25. His retirement will come after a career in education spanning 31 years, with the majority of those spent in the Livingston Parish school system.
He has served in nearly all roles as an educator, spending time in the classroom, administration, athletics, and the central office.
Parrill began his career in 1991 at Hammond Junior High, where he taught Louisiana history, reading, and speech while also serving as a coach for football and track.
In 1995, Parrill moved to the Livingston Parish school system and began teaching at Springfield Middle, a school he’d remain at for 12 years. From 1995-99, Parrill taught world history and speech and also served as a special education teacher. In addition, he coached the football and basketball teams.
In 1999, Parrill was promoted to assistant principal, a role he held for two years before being named principal. Parrill served as principal from 2001-07 before moving to the school system’s central office.
Parrill was recognized multiple times during his time at Springfield Middle. He was the school’s teacher of the year in 1998-99 and was later named the parish’s principal of the year in 2006-07. He has also served as a principal mentor for the Louisiana Department of Education since 2002.
Springfield Middle earned academic growth rewards under Parrill’s leadership, which resulted in highly successful community relations in the Springfield school district.
Following his tenure at Springfield Middle, Parrill served as supervisor of middle school instruction for the school system from 2007-16. In July 2016, he was promoted to assistant superintendent, a position he has held ever since.
Parrill was barely on the job for a month when the historic August 2016 flood struck Livingston Parish, leading to a month-long suspension of all classes. Parrill helped guide the school system through its recovery efforts, with all schools reopening by January 2017.
Most recently, he has helped the school system navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Hurricane Ida last August.
For the last few school years, Parrill has toured the district’s elementary schools as “Captain Patch,” a larger-than-life, swashbuckling pirate. It was a character he created after visiting his wife and daughter’s kindergarten and Pre-K classes.
Parrill said he intends to return to the school system in the future as Captain Patch.
Superintendent Joe Murphy, who served as assistant superintendent along with Parrill before being elected to the top job in 2019, lauded Parrill for his contributions to the school system.
“Mr. Parrill has dedicated his life to serving the children of Livingston Parish,” Murphy said. “No matter what capacity he has served in, he has never forgotten, it is the children who come first. Livingston Parish Public Schools have been made better because of his servant leadership and we wish him many blessings as he continues to serve his family and his church.”
During its most recent meeting, the Livingston Parish School Board appointed Bruce Chaffin as Parrill’s replacement. Chaffin is currently the school system’s human resources director, supervising payroll, insurance, retirement, and all employee onboarding and certifications for the district’s 3,500-plus employees.
The School Board approved a one-year, performance-based contract for Chaffin that runs from May 26 through May 19, 2023.
Chaffin holds a bachelor of science degree in health and physical education from Louisiana Tech and master’s degree in education supervision and administration from Southeastern Louisiana University.
His time in the school system has included being a teacher at Doyle, Holden, and French Settlement high schools; assistant principal at Denham Springs Freshman High and French Settlement; and principal at Frost School and Albany High.
