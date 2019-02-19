The Livingston Parish housing market continues to move at the beginning of the 2019 season, albeit slightly slower than the previous year.
Ninety-five houses were sold in January 2019, accounting for $18.995 million in inventory, or $199,995 average per home. While the highest time on market was just shy of a year, many homes were pre-sold and carry a "no time-on-market" designation.
Compared with January of 2018, this is a 13-home dip. However, homes sold at roughly $13,000 more, on average, in 2019 than they did in 2018 - giving rise to increased price per square foot models.
While an extreme case exists in Greystone Country Club, where a home sold for $602,500 — nearly $180 per square foot — many new homes in DSLD and D.R. Horton subdivisions have risen from the $100-$110 per square foot range to the $110-$120 square foot model.
There were two other homes that sold for more than $170 per square foot: One a waterfront camp in Shelly O’Neal Estates (Springfield) for $335,000, and the other a 1,600 square foot home that sold for $287,000 just north of Walker. The price included 12 acres.
The larger home models in the DSLD-based Nickens Lake area — slated for a new Denham Springs area high school in the coming years — are moving for more than $130 per square foot, which matches a price point similar to the homes being built by Alvarez Construction — an independent builder — in the Juban Road/Highway 190 corridor.
One piece of property that had been of particular interest to many, which sat on Highway 16 north of Live Oak High School, recently underwent a massive price reduction from $1.995 million to $1.2 million. While the home on the property is only 3,000 square feet, the price reflects 30 acres that are also for sale.
-----------------------
McHugh David is publisher and editor of the News. He is also a real estate agent. He can be reached at mchugh@lpn1898.com, or you can follow him on Twitter @mchughdavid41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.