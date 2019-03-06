National trends and rising interest rates pointed to a potential downturn in the housing market, as real estate sales slowed nationwide.
However, a short period of stagnation in interest rates as well as the fact that Livingston Parish remains one of the cheapest real estate destinations in the Baton Rouge Metro Area didn’t just keep the market moving, it saw a boom.
130 homes were sold in Livingston Parish in February, a nearly 30% increase over the January 2019 sales figures.
Although winter months tend to be slower for real estate markets, that has not remained true in Livingston Parish. In fact, the 130 sales mark is just one higher than February of 2018, which saw 129 homes sold.
The main difference between the two years is a trend that has remained true - home prices continue to increase. While only one more home sold this February as opposed to the previous year, those 130 homes were worth $4 million more in total inventory, with an average price of $202,470, $26,000 more per home than in 2018.
The median home value was also $7,000 higher in 2019.
While many average homes are beginning to rest in the $110-$130 price per square foot range, there is a luxury niche that’s skewing the averages.
The top three most expensive homes sold in Livingston Parish, in Feburary 2019, all clocked in around $200 per square foot.
25544 Southern Hills Ct., in Greystone Country Club, sold for $750,000 or $194.96 per square foot. The home is four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 3,847 square feet.
Next was 8735 Wildwood Drive, south of Watson. The home sold for $191.44 square feet, or $720,000. The 3,761 square foot home has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Finally, in French Settlement, a horse ranch with a 2,800 square foot home sold for $600,000 - or $214.29 per square foot. While the only has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, it sits on 25 acres of land.
McHugh David is publisher and editor of the News. He is also a real estate agent. He can be reached at mchugh@lpn1898.com, or you can follow him on Twitter @mchughdavid41.
