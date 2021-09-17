Stirling Properties completes purchase of Pepsi Distribution Center

Stirling Properties has completed the purchase of the 140,000-square-foot Pepsi Distribution Center located in Livingston, marking the company’s first large-scale industrial acquisition.
The sale closed on Aug. 19, according to a news release from Stirling Properties. Heck Realty/Raymond Heck sold the property for an undisclosed price.
With the acquisition, Stirling Properties will also assume asset management duties of the property immediately.
Built in 2016, the industrial property sits on 15 acres and is strategically located along the I-12 corridor at 28517 S. Frost Road.
The facility is fully occupied by PepsiCo., Inc., and serves as a logistics hub for PepsiCo brands. Those brands include Gatorade, Dasani, Frito-Lay, Starbucks, Mountain Dew and other related brands for the Greater Baton Rouge Area, Greater New Orleans Area, and the Northshore regions of southeast Louisiana.
Townsend Underhill, president of development for Stirling Properties, will serve as the asset manager for the property. Beezie Landry, Justin Langlois, and Chad Rigby, with Stirling Investment Advisors (SIA), a division of Stirling Properties, handled the sales transaction.
Stirling Investment Advisors specialize in investment sales of retail, multifamily, office, healthcare, and industrial properties, across the Gulf South market.
