WALKER – A tanker truck reported stolen from an East Baton Rouge Parish volunteer fire department was recovered by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Reginald J. Haile, 52, of Baton Rouge, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 20, and held on a retainer for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to Livingston Parish Detention Center records.
A tip led to the recovery of the tanker truck at about 9 that evening, said Lori Steele, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
“It was originally spotted in the parking lot of a Walker retailer and LPSO was then able to peacefully intervene between Walker and Juban Road”, Steele said.
“As always, we appreciate our citizens for working with us on each and every case,” she said.
A representative from the Alsen St. Irma Lee Volunteer Fire Department reclaimed the truck, which did not appear to suffer any damage, she said.
A bulletin sent out by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 20 said a vehicle theft had occurred involving a fire department tanker truck at 674 Old Rafe Meyer Road.
The truck was last seen southbound on Interstate 110, the bulletin said, and the “subject is possibly an employee off medication.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.