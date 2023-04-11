Street named in honor of late community leader Arthur Perkins: ‘We will never, ever forget him’

As a child, Arthur Perkins, Jr., never looked up to athletes, superheroes, or politicians.
Instead, he looked up to his father.
“All my life, all I ever wanted to be was him,” Perkins, Jr., said.
A longtime educator and public servant, Arthur Perkins, Sr., inspired many in Denham Springs and beyond, becoming a pillar of his community until his passing in July 2020.
And now, his name will continue to live on in the city he called home.
Family members and friends joined Denham Springs officials and residents for the official unveiling of a street named in honor of Perkins, a former educator, council member, and civil rights activist, during a ceremony on Monday, March 27.
The ceremony was held after local leaders celebrated the opening of Municipal Oaks Pavilion, a new park that sits on land that previously held “Wet City Hall,” the nickname given to the former City Hall building that was destroyed during the August 2016 flood.
As part of the $368,000 project to tear down the building and replace it with green space, a driveway in front of Municipal Oaks Pavilion was named “Arthur L. Perkins, Sr. Circle.”
Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry read a proclamation declaring the street’s new name and presented it to Perkins’ widow, Norah. At the end of the ceremony, Norah and other family members pulled a black cloth off the covered street sign to reveal the name.
“Mr. Arthur was so special, and we will never, ever forget him,” Landry said.
Born in his mother’s house in February 1935, Perkins became a stalwart of Denham Springs and the local African American community through various roles and duties over more than 60 years.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Perkins began teaching math at his alma mater, the all-Black West Livingston High School, in 1957 and was later named the school’s principal before integration closed its doors in 1969.
Upon integration, Perkins was initially assigned to a mathematics teaching position — despite having served as principal of West Livingston High School. A court order later ruled that the school system had to name Black principals, and Perkins was put in charge of Albany High, the first Black principal of a previously white school in Livingston Parish. He retired from the school system in 1998.
In 1974, Perkins began his first of nine terms on the Denham Springs City Council, where he served for a total of 36 years. While on the council, Perkins acted as Mayor Pro-Tempore, liaison to the city's gas department, chairman of the Denham Springs Economic Development District, and chairman of the finance committee of the council.
In addition to his work, Perkins was a lifelong member of Roberts United Methodist Church, the city’s oldest church and first African American church. He served as a trustee of the church and also as a trustee of the Mission Finance Committee for the Louisiana Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.
In his later years, Perkins tutored and ran a summer program at the L.M. Lockhart Center — housed on the grounds of West Livingston High — and participated in other outreaches at his church. He was also involved with the Chamber of Commerce, the Livingston Parish Voters League, and the Parks and Recreation District 3.
During a roundtable discussion on segregation in February 2018, Perkins said of his community: “Denham Springs has been my home for all these years and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”
Perkins’ impact on Livingston Parish was felt in the aftermath of his passing at the age of 85. At the time, family members, friends, former colleagues and students, and hundreds of well-wishers took to social media to offer their memories of Perkins, whom many called “a hero.”
City council member Jeff Wesley said it was “an honor” to name the street after Perkins, whom he described as “humble, faithful, loving, caring, hardworking, moral, responsible.” Wesley also referred to Perkins as “a true servant” and rattled off the various roles Perkins held over the years.
“He was a servant of the people and he was a servant of God,” Wesley said. “His mark that he left on all of us, is a lasting legacy that we’ll never forget as long as we live.”
Wesley, who was on the pavilion committee, said much thought and discussion went into deciding how best to honor Perkins. Eventually, they settled on naming a street in his honor, saying it’ll spark discussion when people look up and see “Arthur L. Perkins, Sr.”
“Every time someone passes that sign, they’ll remember Mr. Perkins,” Wesley said. “And maybe those who don’t know him will pass those signs and ask, ‘Who is Mr. Perkins.’ Then they’ll be able to learn what kind of person he was.”
Council member Robert Poole, who served with Perkins on the council, called Perkins “the council’s moral compass,” recalling Perkins’ days saying the opening prayer for each meeting. Poole also recalled a common refrain in Perkins’ prayers in which he’d ask for “a reasonable measure of health.”
“Never did he ask for a great measure of health or wealth or notoriety,” Poole said. “He was thankful for a reasonable measure of health. Mr. Arthur’s glass was always half full and he was pleased to serve with whatever energy and opportunity he was given.”
Before the street sign was officially unveiled, Perkins, Jr., addressed those gathered for the ceremony and told them of the way he admired his father growing up.
“I never had any heroes to speak of,” he said. “I never idolized superheroes or sports figures or politicians or anyone like that. It was always my father who set the standard for me.”
Perkins, Jr., later recalled how his father worked his entire life “to enhance the lives of the citizens of Denham Springs and Livingston Parish.” He said his father had a vision for what Denham Springs could become and that he “worked diligently to fulfill that vision.”
He also lauded his mother, Norah, for “the love and support and encouragement” she gave. Norah, seated at a park table, then received a long ovation from those in attendance.
Perkins, Jr., noted that his father could’ve lived “anywhere in the world,” given his education and military training. But Perkins, Sr., loved his city, his son said, and wouldn’t have wanted to live anywhere else.
“He chose Denham Springs because he loved it,” he said. “He loved the community, and he worked tirelessly to make his vision a reality.”
