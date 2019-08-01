LIVINGSTON – There’s no pressure on the Livington Parish school system on the first day of classes when 26,000 students begin arriving at almost 50 campuses on Aug. 9.
Everything has to be perfect – from the buses running to the cafeterias cooking to the teachers teaching.
“When the kids show up and you don’t have something to feed them, you are in trouble,” said Joe Murphy, superintendent of the school system.
That is why, despite the commonly held idea schools are closed during the summer, things never stop.
“You go by any school during the day and there are cars there,” Murphy said.
“Teachers already are preparing their rooms for students. Our teachers are here,” said Kathy Rodosta, principal of Albany Lower Elementary.
LIVINGSTON – The last day of school in May ends the academic year, but it is not the last of anything for the Livingston Parish school system.
“Even if their room is completely ready, teachers are here finetuning everything for their classes,” she said.
Parents, among others, assume certain things will happen on the first day of school:
• Buses will run.
• Breakfast and lunch will be served.
• Teachers will be ready in their classrooms.
So a lot has to happen in the summer to be perfect on the first day. And then on the second day. And the third.
It can include something as simple as a maintenance check of the buildings themselves.
“We check the HVAC, electric systems to assure that when the kids show up on Aug. 9, all of the schools work,” Murphy said.
Maintenance and preparation also is the theme of the Transportation Department.
When buses are parked on the last day of school in May, the inspections begin – engines, brakes, lights, tires – and repairs or replacement parts lined up.
The School Board also approved the summer hiring of three workers for the Transportation Department.
Those workers were tasked with cleaning the buses – inside and out.
While it is not an annual summer event, the Transportation Department took possession of 22 new buses, 20 normal buses and two designed to transport special-needs children.
Transportation Supervisor Josh Day said recently the buses were checked and are ready to go into service.
Just last week, the department completed its first class for bus drivers.
LIVINGSTON – When children begin school next week, a number of campuses will look different to them.
The five-day program was held during the day to certify applicants as drivers.
Four more classes, which will be held in the evenings over 10 days, are scheduled during the school year in September, November, January and March.
Having hot meals ready takes more than just turning on an oven.
Summer “is a busy time for us,” said Sommer Purvis, administrator of special programs for child nutrition.
Things that can’t be done during the school year without disrupting cafeterias are addressed, she said.
Equipment is inspected and, if needed, items such as replacement ovens or serving line equipment must be ordered.
Orders are placed during the summer so there is time to have the equipment arrive, be installed and checked that it will operate properly on the first day of school.
Providing meals also doesn’t stop during the summer, Purvis said.
The department operates 13 sites during the summer months, she said.
The School Board approved bids and contracts were signed with food suppliers to guarantee the delivery
Teachers might put learning materials away in boxes in May, but that’s when their own learning continues.
LIVINGSTON – Both the early 20th century and the coming 21st century got their due in summer construction projects by the Livingston Parish sc…
Murphy aid the school system have developed a new Professional Learning Plan that began in July and will continue through the school year.
“As a district, we must require training and professional learning as part of our district’s support of programs, mandates and requirements set forth by the ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) and LDOE (Louisiana Department of Education),” the plan says.
As all the preparations are totaled up, Murphy knows why all the work was necessary.
“It’s going to be a good year,” Murphy said. “We’re looking for a positive experience, for school to be place where our kids want to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.