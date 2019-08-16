DENHAM SPRINGS – “We’re back folks.”
That simple statement by Joe Murphy, Livingston Parish school superintendent, on Wednesday at the Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Parish Meeting was his way of introducing himself.
And after his introduction, his message to the business organization was just as simple: The school system wants to work with the business community to help the children it educates.
“I want to talk about the future, the school system, and community and parish to make this something special for every child,” Murphy said.
“Talking about the school system, that’s my job,” Murphy said, but his message this day, “We want to partner with you, the business community.”
Right now, more than 300 students are in internships at businesses, he said.
Career-technical education classes range from medical fields, IT coding, digital media, drafting and engineering to electrical, welding and carpentry, he said.
“The only thing that matters to us is to create opportunities for children in the parish,” Murphy said. “We understand we have to respond to you to create the workforce you can employ right here in Livingston Parish.
“We want to promote our parish and community and that will be a focus of this superintendent in his tenure,” Murphy said.
The school system will work to “develop an effective business model that serve our businesses and our children,” he said.
The superintendent invited those present to contact him, to sit and talk and let the school system know what businesses need and how businesses can help the system.
And there are a lot of children to help.
“We have 46 schools, 50 sites, and more than 26,000 students,” Murphy said. “At 10 a.m. today we exceeded our pre-flood enrollment by 200 to 250 children.
On Wednesday, 2,000 boys entered kindergarten in parish schools, he said. On Thursday, a similar number of girls will be coming in for their first day.
“Then Friday, everybody will be here,” Murphy said. “I told them, ‘You only get one time to make a first impression so make it a good one.’”
“Livingston Strong” became the rallying cry for the school system after the Great Flood of 2016.
The school system is working on a new “mantra,” Murphy said, which would be unveiled soon.
Bids will be sought soon when design work is finished for new schools to house Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Junior High and Southside Elementary, he said.
Another school site has him excited, Murphy said.
The former Southside Elementary site on Range Avenue has been converted into the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotic Center.
Its first classes include robotics, engineering, digital design and emergent media and an open house is coming, he said.
The school system wants to develop a “vertical cohort” of children following a path from kindergarten to the robotic center, Murphy said.
“Children need 21st century skills for 21st century jobs,” he said. “The needs of children are changing and we’re changing.”
