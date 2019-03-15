LIVINGSTON – Two suspects were arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for using a debit card that did not belong to them, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
George Albright, 59, and Sandra Albright, 52, were each booked on a count of felony identity theft, according to booking records at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
Bond was set at $25,000 for each by Judge Elizabeth Wolfe in 21st Judicial District Court.
“The two suspects got a hold of a debit card that did not belong to them,” said Lori Steele, Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
“Numerous transactions have since been made at various Livingston Parish retailers, including the purchase of a generator,” she said.
Detectives released photos of a man and woman taken off video surveillance cameras.
The photos show a woman wearing a hat, while the man is wearing sunglasses and a large coat.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
