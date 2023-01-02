T-Mobile opens in Watson

T-Mobile celebrated the opening of its newest store location in the Watson area with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 22.
Staff and Livingston Parish Chamber members and officials attended the event.
Located at 34130 LA Highway 16, the store offers multiple options for wireless service with no annual contracts. The new location opened officially in November.
Known as the Un-Carrier, T-Mobile prides itself on being customer focused. The store carries a variety of phones and other devices including tablets, hotspots, and accessories. Store Manager Trey Seymour and his staff can assist with picking the perfect phone or home internet plan for your needs. They can also help with upgrades or trade-ins, special offers and additional perks.
The store can be reached at (225) 307-1076 or find them online at www.T-Mobile.com.
