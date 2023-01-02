T-Mobile opens in Watson

T-Mobile celebrated the opening of its newest store location in the Watson area with an official ribbon cutting on December 22 with staff and Livingston Parish Chamber members and officials.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

T-Mobile celebrated the opening of its newest store location in the Watson area with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 22.

Staff and Livingston Parish Chamber members and officials attended the event.

