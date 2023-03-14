New Taco Bell opening soon in Livingston

Pictured is the new Taco Bell that will open in March in the Town of Livingston. The restaurant is located at 29170 Frost Road.

 David Gray | The News

A new Taco Bell will soon open in the Town of Livingston.

The new restaurant, located at 29170 Frost Road, just north of Interstate-12, is expected to open sometime in March. It will offer dine-in and drive-thru services.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.