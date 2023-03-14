A new Taco Bell will soon open in the Town of Livingston.
The new restaurant, located at 29170 Frost Road, just north of Interstate-12, is expected to open sometime in March. It will offer dine-in and drive-thru services.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
A new Taco Bell will soon open in the Town of Livingston.
The new restaurant, located at 29170 Frost Road, just north of Interstate-12, is expected to open sometime in March. It will offer dine-in and drive-thru services.
The restaurant, which is in the final stages of its build-out, is now hiring.
Livingston’s Taco Bell will operate under B&G Food Enterprises of Morgan City, which operates more than 150 restaurants throughout Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. This will be the fifth in Livingston Parish, with other locations in Denham Springs and Walker.
Founded in 1962, the popular fast-food chain currently boasts nearly 8,000 locations.
Staff Writer/Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.