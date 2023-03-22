Taco Bell opens in Town of Livingston

The Crunchwrap Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Doritos Locos Tacos, multi-layer burritos, and more are now available in the Town of Livingston after the official opening of a new Taco Bell on Tuesday, March 21.
The new fast-food restaurant is located at 29170 Frost Road, just north of Interstate-12. It offers both dine-in and drive-thru services.
