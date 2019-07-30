LIVINGSTON - The Parish councilman from District 2 didn't get the answer for which he had hoped.
According to Chris Moody, the parish attorney, as well as other parish officials Premier Concrete had agreed to submit a drainage impact study and build an 8-foot privacy fence. Both implements are required per parish ordinance.
However, Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert said that a key component to the process was lacking from the compromise - and ordinance requirement that the project come before the parish council and be subject to public commentary.
"(Moody) told me I should take that as a win," Talbert said. "The voice of the people of Watson is still lost, so it's not a win to me."
Talbert, who represents the Watson area, said that he had spoken with the parish attorney after a meeting Thursday that brought to light a dormitory, located on Premier Concrete's property, had begun construction under a residential permit.
Talbert's conversation with Moody stemmed from the fact that the attorney had stated that he was not aware of the particular points of the issue, nor the ordinance governing the problem, during the deliberation at the July 25 parish council meeting.
Lack of information actually caused a deferment by the council on the issue, until their August 8 meeting. With public comment still omitted from the process, Talbert said he plans to continue to pursue a resolution from the parish council that demands the parish president reboot this entire project from the beginning of the commercial permitting process.
A motion by parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7), seconded by Jeff Ard, deferred the issue of commercial property in Watson located at 38018 LA Highway 16 until the next parish council meeting on Thursday, August 8.
The motion pulled a 7-1 vote, councilman Talbert was the lone dissenter. Talbert represents district 2, where the commercial building is located.
Due to the 'residential' designation, the building did not go through planning and zoning or appear before the council. Talbert was alerted to its presence by a constituent in March and, after visiting the site, brought the issue to the parish administration including Parish President Layton Ricks and Permit Director DeeDee Delatte.
Talbert had discovered that the building was to be residential in nature, but a building permit had not yet been issued. After Talbert's visit to the parish offices on March 11th, the parish president, permit officer, and state fire marshal visited the site on March 12th.
According to Delatte, it was determined that the property was indeed commercial and had deficiencies at that time. She said a list was issued to the owner and the changes had been made.
When asked when the 'all clear' was given to Premier Concrete to continue construction, Delatte said 'late June.'
"The administration has usurped the process," Talbert said in an interview after the meeting.
Premier Concrete's attorney accused Talbert's action against Premier Concrete as a political move, since Goss was supporting Talbert's opponent in the upcoming election for the council seat. He said that no contact had been made between Talbert and Goss.
"I spoke to him," Talbert said.
"You didn't send a letter," the attorney responded.
Talbert said he had begun the process in March, well before he had an opponent who announced in May, and had been assured by the administration that the situation would be handled.
The councilman brought the construction back up when no word had been given as to when the property would be sent through commercial channels.
