LIVINGSTON - The councilman from Watson is not backing down.
After a controversy was discovered at Premier Concrete in Watson, councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert visited the site to get the truth of it. After finding a large dormitory being built on the company's site, Talbert went to the parish permitting office and administration to seek answers.
Talbert did not know of the commercial site because it was originally permitted as 'residential,' a move that both the parish's permitting office and Premier Concrete confirmed was issued because the proposed building - a dormitory to hold up to 46 workers - would be a housing structure.
The result of that meeting was a visit from the administration and permitting office, and the fire marshal after it was determined the project was commercial. While the fire marshal had some required changes, that the parish inspected and confirmed as completed, other pieces of the commercial process had not been completed by the time the parish re-issued the 'green light' for construction to continue on June 25th.
Those pieces included a traffic study, drainage impact study, sewer study, and the construction of a privacy fence.
The News has reached out to the parish's permitting department for documents confirming these events.
Citizens have accused Talbert of making this move due to political reasons. Talbert said that he began the process in March, before he had an opponent, and it resurfaced because the parish issued a new green light for construction, although Talbert had not heard - or seen - any changes made to the property which was classified as commercial.
Talbert believes the parish has usurped the system and, in doing so, removed the voice of Watson citizens. The councilman said he is bringing the resolution, which would send a letter to the parish president demanding that Premier Concrete go back to the beginning of the commercial permitting process.
Premier has agreed to put up a privacy fence, perform an independent drainage impact study, and make the adjustments as required by the fire marshal. They will not, however, visit the planning commission or the parish council for public comment.
According to the parish council's attorney, Chris Moody, the fact that the company was willing to submit to all of those things is a good compromise. The attorney said that, generally, these issues are handled by the parish administration when permits are inappropriately issued.
The parish council is out of the game, he said.
According to Moody, when a permit is issued certain vested rights are constitutionally delivered to the property owner. Talbert, in a conversation with a private attorney, cited case law provided to him from New Orleans.
In it, the 4th Circuit Appellate Court, ruling on a case from 1983, as well as one from 1969, stated the following:
Dunn v. Parish of Jefferson, 256 So.2d.664.667; LA App. 4th Circuit, 01/10/72) ...Holding that a lawfully issued building permit cannot be revoked because the council waffled in its decision after the permit was properly granted and issuance did not occur as a result of an effort in fact of law. In this case, building permits were issued to the appellant developers due to a misinterpretation of the zoning regulation but, while frustrating, that alone is insufficient to create a vested right.
Permits issued erroneously do not granted vest rights to the recipient and therefore may be legitimately revoked.
(Realty Co. V. City of New Orleans, 221 So.2d.3726, 330; LA. App. 4th Circuit, 04/07/2009) Erroneously issued building permit does not conferred vested rights to continue inappropriate use.
The burden would rest on the council to determine if the permit was issued erroneously, falsely, or both. According to Talbert, the affidavit signed to confirm that the structure would be residential was from a relative of Cary Goss, owner of Premier Concrete and GEC Engineering.
The parish council meets at 6:30 p.m. in the council's chambers in Livingston.
