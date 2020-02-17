Over the past month, several Livingston Parish boards have spoken out against a specific development receiving a tax exemption. The boards were not against the development itself, but the proposed property tax exemption.
That tax exemption would be granted through the Capital Area Finance Authority (CAFA) via state legislation.
Morningside at Juban Lakes was an apartment development purposed for the elderly displaced from the Great Flood of 2016. Developer Tom Delahaye stated that the development, which had applied for a property tax waiver through the PILOT program through CAFA, 'had to have' the property tax exemption to lower rental rates to an affordable level for the elderly.
The Memorandum of Understanding for the development does not specify elderly, however, but 'low to moderate' income.
Both the parish council and school board tackled the issue, understanding that it was not their decision as to whether or not the development would receive the exemption. Instead, both penned resolutions to the East Baton Rouge Parish Council, asking them not to approve the tax exemption.
The parish council voted 8-1, with councilman R.C. 'Bubba' Harris being the only 'no' vote. The school board was unanimous in voting to send the resolution, and Sheriff Jason Ard penned his own letter.
The parish stood to lose over $100,000 in property tax revenue, per year, and the initial sales taxes collected on building materials.
Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) delivered the letters to the EBR council, and testified on the parish's behalf, stating that neither the parish council, the school board, or the sheriff were against the development itself - just the tax exemption.
Initially, the EBR council was informed by their counsel that they could not just vote 'no' because they felt like it or disagreed with the premise of the development. However, after Talbert's testimony their counsel did suggest they could vote 'no' if they agreed with the reasoning behind local boards being opposed to the development and it's exemption.
The EBR council elected to table the matter for 30 days while they look into reasons to vote 'yes' or vote 'no.'
Talbert said the issue was not just about revenue, but about a 'red' parish versus a 'blue' parish, and that board members in his parish believed people should help themselves - and most already had. He told the EBR council that it had been three and a half years since the flood, and that most residents were already displaced.
"If you're not back in your original structured, aren't you already displaced?" Talbert asked rhetorically on the phone with the News. "What is a new building supposed to do?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.