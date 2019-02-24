DENHAM SPRINGS – A candidate for District 71 state representative believes her legal experience will help make a difference in the state legislature.
Ivy Landry Graham formally kicked off her candidacy at an announcement party at her home Feb. 23. She will vie for the seat Rep. J. Rogers Pope will vacate at the end of this current term as he runs for state senate.
Teacher pay, tax reform, road improvements, and a push for greater sustainability of funds for state programs highlight the agenda for Landry, a resident of Denham Springs who has practiced law for 10 years.
Her work in family cases play a role in one of her biggest priorities if elected, she said.
Graham hopes to reform custody laws in cases of suspected spousal abuse. She plans to push for a revamp of the current law, if elected.
Changes to domestic violence acts look good on paper but have made the job far more difficult for attorneys, she said. The reform bill lawmakers passed two years ago put substantial penalties in place when a protective order is rendered against a parent.
“On the surface, they sound wonderful because it’s assumed the person is a domestic violence abuser, but there is so much gray area in what actually happens in those situations,” Graham said. “They often want to get custody without an attorney, but quite often there’s no evidence and you have to fight those cases tooth-and-nail when nothing happened, so the children suffer in the end.”
Graham also supports teacher pay raises, provided the state can guarantee it has the additional revenue required. She also said she would oppose any push for new taxes, and believes a reform of the Louisiana tax code is long overdue.
She also promises to fight for upgrades to roads in Livingston Parish, as well as improvements to the infrastructure. Both could play a significant role in the parish’s ability to attract more industry.
Graham, 38, gradated from LSU and received her juris doctorate from Southern University Law School. She is married to Aarron Graham.
The primary election is Oct. 12, and the runoff is set for Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.