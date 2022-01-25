Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday unveiled his budget priorities for the next fiscal year, which include a pay raise for teachers, recurring investment for all levels of education, and a focus on improving the state’s infrastructure.
“This is a budget I am proud of, this is a budget the Louisiana people can be proud of, and this is a budget I believe the Legislature can proudly support,” Edwards said in a statement.
The budget proposal includes $148.4 million for K-12 teacher and staff pay raises. Teachers would receive at least a $1,500 pay raise under the proposed budget, while support staff would net a raise of $750.
In higher education, the proposal dedicates $31.7 million for higher education faculty pay raises, in addition to an increase of $97.2 million in other funding increases. It also includes an increase of $5 million for Title IX offices across the state, $15 million increase in GO Grants, $25 million into the Higher Education Initiatives fund.
Edwards has repeatedly stated his goal of bringing the average teacher’s salary in Louisiana to the Southern regional average. On top of the $1,500 raise, Edwards said another $500 could be added if the Revenue Estimating Conference recognizes additional tax collections at its May meeting.
“Louisiana’s educators have always deserved more pay – but the coronavirus pandemic has further highlighted the need for high quality, well-teachers at every level of education in Louisiana,” Edwards said.
Edwards is also proposing a $43.4 million increase for early childhood education, which includes more than $17 million for the LA-4 Early Childhood program. In addition, Edwards is recommending an investment into the Early Childhood Education Fund.
For critical infrastructure, the budget proposal sets aside more than $1.1 billion in funding. That includes $500 million for a new Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge, $100 million for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles, $100 million for the I-49 Lafayette Connector, and $500 million for water and sewer improvements statewide.
These investments are on top of federal funding Louisiana is receiving through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. Since the start of January, Edwards has announced more than $3 billion in federal infrastructure investment in Louisiana, including a $206 million investment in Louisiana’s bridges in this fiscal year.
For rural bridges specifically, the state will be able to invest no less than $60 million per year for five years, allowing as many as 100 bridges in rural Louisiana to be rehabilitated or rebuilt every year, the majority of which are in North Louisiana.
“Critical infrastructure, like roads, bridges, sewer and water projects benefit our communities and will create economic opportunity across Louisiana,” Edwards said. “When taken alongside previous state commitments to transportation and federal investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this funding will go a long way in improving the lives and livelihoods of our people.”
Edwards’ budget proposal dedicates $550 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to replenish Louisiana’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. If the fund is not restored to a balance of $750 million by September of this year, taxes will automatically be raised on businesses to replenish the fund.
“The pandemic placed incredible strain on our unemployment trust fund, and this investment will help ensure that unemployment benefits do not drop and also avoid a tax increase on businesses when they need it the least,” Edwards said.
Under the budget, Edwards hopes to use one-time dollars for one-time expenses to avoid creating funding issues for expenses in the future.
“While we are blessed to have budget surpluses and ample federal funding this year, it would be unwise to dedicate these dollars to recurring expenses, which is why our budget focuses them on longer-term investments,” Edwards said.
