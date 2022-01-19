A tool that Livingston Parish firefighters rarely use ended up being a life-saver.
On Tuesday, first responders from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 used pet oxygen masks when they were called to provide assistance to two newborn goats that were struggling to breath.
The masks were given to the department in 2016 by Patti Abadie, who made the donation in memory of her son, Brent Leonard. A 2000 graduate of Central High, Leonard was a junior firefighter at the Central Fire Department and had plans to return as a volunteer before he passed away in 2004.
The specialty oxygen masks are designated for animals in respiratory distress.
According to a social media post, the fire department was called to an incident in which two newborn goats needed oxygen. Firefighter Frank Dellucky responded “to this rare occasion and put the pet oxygen mask to great use.”
The fire department said, “Both babies are now doing great” and expressed thanks that the emergency had “a happy outcome.”
“Thank you, Firefighter Leonard, for being with us tonight,” the fire department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.