Jen Pizzolato, of Jen’s Craklins, prepares some pork skins during Fall Fest in the Denham Springs Antique Village on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Pizzolato has been a vendor at Fall Fest for several years and usually prepares between 350-500 pounds of cracklins for the event.
Jen Pizzolato set up her tent, two cast iron pots, and other cooking tools in downtown Denham Springs around 5 a.m. Saturday, hoping she’d have enough time to prepare a few batches of her mouth-watering cracklins before shoppers arrived.
She was wrong.
“I always try to get a few batches ahead,” she said while stirring a pot of pork skins, “but it never works. I sell out so fast.”
Pizzolato, of Jen’s Cracklins, said she joined Fall Fest about 15 years ago and has watched it steadily grow since. At first, she was among the many vendors packed onto Range Avenue. She has since settled into a corner on the end of Mattie Street, where she cooks up between 350-500 pounds of cracklins for each festival.
As she stirred a few loads of pork skins, several customers kept coming up to ask her when the next batch of cracklins would be ready. Just a few more minutes, she said.
“That’s why I’m making pork skins until the cracklins are ready, so they don’t get that mad at me,” she said with a laugh.
Pizzolato was one of several vendors who attracted customers from Livingston Parish and beyond when Fall Fest swept the Denham Springs Antique Village, spanning the entire downtown district with a plethora of booths, food, activities, demonstrations, and live entertainment.
Sponsored by the Denham Springs Antique Village Merchants Association and its partner, Pelican State Credit Union, Fall Fest lived up to its billing as one of Livingston Parish’s premier events, drawing thousands of people to the Antique Village on a picturesque Saturday in October.
There was a constant stream of people throughout the day, as visitors walked around, shopped, ate food, or danced to live music. To Donna Jennings, director for Denham Springs Main Street and one of the event’s organizers, there was no mistaking where this festival ranked.
“This has been the best one yet,” Jennings said, as hundreds of shoppers bustled around her.
Al Bye, president of the Denham Springs Antique Village Merchants Association and one of the main organizers for Fall Fest, said the event sold out earlier than ever this year, with every space getting filled about eight weeks ago. Vendors such as Pizzolato arrived early Saturday morning to prepare for the day’s rush, which didn’t take long to arrive.
Cars packed the parking lots around downtown Denham Springs shortly after Fall Fest’s 9 a.m. opening. Once there, shoppers browsed a record number of more than 165 booths, which offered a wide range of items such as furniture, collectibles, folk art, rugs, jewelry, glass, pottery, garden, architectural antiques, children’s handcrafted clothes, purses, hats, and more.
In addition to the booths on Range Avenue, visitors also pursued the Antique Village’s 25-plus shops. Many ran special deals for Fall Fest, which traditionally serves as the area’s unofficial kickoff to the holiday season.
Along with booth vendors and the local shops, several organizations and entities took part in the festivities.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Denham Springs Police Department, and Denham Springs Fire Department had booths and safety demonstrations on hand. Some children spent part of the day going through an inflatable smoke simulation, sitting atop a motorcycle, or posing for pictures with first responders. The fire department also offered free pumpkin painting.
Nearby, Healing Place Church volunteers oversaw multiple inflatable stations and games in the Kids’ Fun Zone. Meanwhile on Mattie Street, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish had local artists on hand selling their work, which covered a variety of mediums.
Live musical entertainment took place at stages on Train Station Park and Centerville Stage, where local bands delighted visitors with continuous music. Among the performers was Ashton Gill, a local entertainer who rose to fame on “American Idol” before venturing into film with her debut in the 2022 film “The Author.”
Other performers included Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band, Jim and James Linden Hogg, Essential Groove, Odyssey Dance, Dem Beuche Boyz, Serenity Dance, River City Boys, Amethyst, and Canned Music.
Just before noon, pet owners and their fur babies hit the stage for a“Pet Spooktacular Contest,” hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana.
“We have something for everyone,” Bye said days before Fall Fest.
With Fall Fest behind, officials will now look toward the annual Christmas in the Village celebration, the Antique’s Village month-long celebration of the holiday season. Christmas in the Village features events such as the Lighting of Old City Hall, the Lighting of the Christmas Tree, Chef’s Evening, and the Kiwanis Club’s Christmas Parade.
“It’s a busy end of the year for us downtown,” Bye said.
