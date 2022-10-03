Fall Fest 2022

People pack Range Avenue for Fall Fest in the Denham Springs Antique Village on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Jen Pizzolato set up her tent, two cast iron pots, and other cooking tools in downtown Denham Springs around 5 a.m. Saturday, hoping she’d have enough time to prepare a few batches of her mouth-watering cracklins before shoppers arrived.

She was wrong.

Fall Fest 2022

Jen Pizzolato, of Jen’s Craklins, prepares some pork skins during Fall Fest in the Denham Springs Antique Village on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Pizzolato has been a vendor at Fall Fest for several years and usually prepares between 350-500 pounds of cracklins for the event.
Fall Fest 2022

Pictured are items that were on sale during Fall Fest in the Denham Springs Antique Village on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.