The Covery at Juban holds official ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Covery celebrated the opening of its Juban location with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 12.
The ceremony was held with Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Covery celebrated the opening of its Juban location with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 12.
The ceremony was held with Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
E.K. Navan, owner and founder of the franchise, was on hand to cut the ribbon, as well as staff, Chamber Ambassadors, and other guests.
The Covery was founded in 2021 by the same ownership of Regymen Fitness, which includes Navan along with Troy Acher and Donnie Jarreau. The Juban location marks the fourth in Louisiana, with additional locations coming in 2023.
The Covery focuses on wellness and lifestyle optimization, and prevention over prescription. Services include IV infusion, one of their most popular services, as well as NAD+ Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Red Light Therapy, Cryotherapy, Salt Infused Sauna, PEMF Therapy, Cryoskin, Cryofacial and Ballancerpro Lymphatic Drainage and Compression.
Services can be used individually or combined for aesthetics, athletic recovery, or overall wellness.
The Covery’s Juban location officially opened in October 2021 next to Regymen Fitness at 27800 Juban Road in Denham Springs. For more information, call (225) 523-4386 or visit www.thecovery.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.