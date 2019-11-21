The situation did not pan out the way it's proponents wanted.
Due to language that was not included in the second introduction of an ordinance surrounding grinder pumps, the adoption of said ordinance has been pushed back another two weeks.
According to Herb Gomez, a representative of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, the second time the ordinance was introduced the language included a disclosure that the 'construction contained a grinder pump' would be limited to builders and developers.
Non-disclosure would result in a fee and possible jail time.
However, that second introduction was held up by Parish Council Attorney Chris Moody, who wanted to inspect the language. At an unrealized time after that request, Moody added language to include 'private sale' as a a disclosure requirement.
Gomez took issue with the 'private sale' portion because those involved in the transactions, sellers, did not have a way to know that they were "involved" until someone showed up at their house, since they didn't disclose the grinder pump.
Moody said he wanted to be sure all parties within the transaction would be required to disclose that a grinder pump existed. Moody was concerned that the language did not cover all potential transactions that could include a grinder pump, and wanted to make sure the loop was closed so builders and developers didn't funnel off homes with grinder pumps through a third party.
When the council was asked why grinder pumps existed for developments in the first place, it was explained that they process waste to send it uphill to a force main, which then shoves the liquid to a treatment facility.
According to members of the council, you can't send solid waste through a force main.
Parish Councilman R.C. 'Bubba' Harris cleared the air with his opinion as to why grinder pumps exist in Livingston Parish - developers and builders. Harris said it was decidedly cheaper to just stick a grinder pump on a house and send it out to a force main, which then pushed the waste to a sewer line.
Tying individual houses directly to a sewer line is costly, he said.
The original, proposed ordinance required that the real estate agent disclose if a piece of real estate being sold would include a grinder pump. That version passed the parish council in August, but was vetoed by President Ricks due to push back from GBRAR and local real estate agents.
The council did not override that veto, and instead looked to re-write the ordinance without real estate agents, while also holding someone accountable. Eventually, the language fell on 'private sellers,' 'developers,' and 'builders.'
The saga began when residents in Parish Council District 5, represented by Harris, began to ask questions about the grinder pumps attached to their homes in a subdivision called Serene Acres, south of Denham Springs off Wax Road.
Those homeowners, over time, invested over five-figures into their grinder pumps for maintenance or replacement. According to Harris and a resident of Serene Acres, Eric Harrell, none of them knew that the homes had a grinder pump - or what a grinder pump was used for.
The new ordinance would contain language that disclosed the location and purpose of a grinder pump as:
“THIS PROPERTY HAS A PUMP/GRINDER INSTALLED TO PROPEL SEWAGE TO THE COMMUNITY LINE THAT MUST BE MAINTAINED BY THE PROPERTY OWNER AND NO REPLACEMENT WILL BE PROVIDED BY THE SEWER COMPANY IN THE EVENT OF FAILURE”
Harrell went on to say that, in speaking with friends who had engineering and sewer experience, the grinder pumps presented problems in the following areas:
- The electric lines were not high enough voltage
- The inflow and outflow sewer lines were too small
- The container for the grinder pump was too small considering the home size
- The containers horse power was not high enough to process that amount of sewage
Harrell said that he and his wife had spent almost $20,000 on their individual unit. Records from the Department of Health and Hospitals show that it was DHH's understanding that a Homeowner's Association was in place, and it would be their job - through dues - to maintain the grinder pumps.
No HoA exists, or has existed, for Serene Acres.
Harrell said that he met with President Ricks on the issue, to voice concerns with the general inspection process for new construction in the parish. Harrell said that Ricks was 'not receptive' due to lack of funding and manpower to be more strict on inspections.
Harrell also said that Ricks described the process as 'not black & white.'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.