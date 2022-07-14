For the third straight month, debate and confusion ensued over a proposed subdivision just outside French Settlement.
For the third straight month, it failed to get approval from the Livingston Parish Planning Commission, which voted 4-4 Wednesday to deny the subdivision’s preliminary plat.
One commission, Norman Engler, was absent from the meeting.
The stalemate means no action was taken and that there will be no official recommendation from the Planning Commission when Valere Subdivision — a near 700-lot neighborhood proposed near Jack Allen Road and Highway 444 — goes before the Livingston Parish Council.
Commissioners who voted to deny the plat were Bobbette Larkey, Derek Babcock, Darla Steagall, and Kathly Long.
Those who voted against denial were Joe Koczrowski, Gerald Burns, Wayne Kreko, and Warren Guedry.
Though no official action was taken, there was plenty of action during Wednesday’s three-hour commission meeting, with commissioners, attorneys, and residents debating all sides of the issue.
Residents have argued for months against Valere, saying it will worsen existing infrastructure problems and that it is already in violation of multiple ordinances. Meanwhile, representatives for the developer have argued that the project meets the ordinances required to move forward and that preliminary approval is one step of the process, not the final part.
Things got heated throughout the debate, most notably early on when Planning Commission Chairman Koczrowski and Livingston Parish Councilman Randy Delatte had a tense exchange.
“I got the floor. I’m not out of order as long as I got the floor,” Delatte said.
“You’re not gonna challenge my authority in this room,” Koczrowski responded, banging the gavel as both raised their voices.
“I do have the authority to challenge it,” Delatte answered.
Most of the debate stemmed from whether Valere, which is being developed by Ascension Properties, is subject to the ongoing 60-day moratorium or the new building regulations recently passed by the Livingston Parish Council.
After two hours of discussion, Larkey motioned to deny the subdivision, saying it failed to meet new ordinances pertaining to impact studies and ownership.
“No studies were presented to the commission, and deeds were not signed,” she said.
Debate on the proposed subdivision – or as one resident called it, “The Valere Show” – has been ongoing for several months.
In March, the French Settlement Board of Aldermen passed a resolution formally opposing the “residential subdivision located on Louisiana Highway 444.” Village leaders said the subdivision would “adversely affect the quality of life” for residents and that it would result in “negative storm impact, increased traffic, school overcapacity, and inadequate police and fire protection.”
Many French Settlement residents have attended the last several parish council meetings to voice their opposition to the subdivision, with many also airing their grievances on social media.
The first application for Valere was submitted in April and was subsequently deferred by the Planning Commission for two consecutive months.
In May, commissioners pushed back any action on the subdivision after learning that one of its signs was short of the required height. Last month, the commission voted again to delay its verdict after it was revealed that the posted phone number posted was not in service.
The deferment came up multiple times Wednesday, with Larkey arguing that because there was no record of when the project would be presented again, it would have to be resubmitted. Her fellow commissioners argued that they have deferred many items to the next month’s meeting and that it was understood that Valere would be brought up again in July.
During the public comment portion, Deric Murphy, of Quality Engineering, said builders have made several changes to the project to meet the tougher ordinances the council adopted in June.
Murphy said a piece of property that was initially included in the plat without the owner’s consent was taken out, adding that there “was never any malicious intent to steal anyone’s property.” He also said there have been changes to roadways, density, and storm run-off to meet the new, more strict guidelines.
“If Valerie gets approved tonight, it’ll be subject to the most stringent design requirements in Livingston Parish history,” Murphy said.
Richard Farmer, an attorney representing “the concerned citizens” who live near the proposed subdivision, pointed to two reasons why the commission shouldn’t rule on Valere: There was no written request for a deferral, as required, and a second application was submitted in June, after the parish-wide moratorium went into effect.
“The Planning Commission doesn’t have the authority to hear a second application that was filed on June 16, within the moratorium period,” Farmer said.
Erik Piazza, an attorney representing the developer, countered by saying it was not a new application but an alteration of the original, which “doesn’t make it a brand new application.”
“It was the intent of everyone in this meeting that we would come back in this meeting and correct anything that was incorrect, which we did,” he said. “Not only did we correct it, we updated the plat for the new rules, which does not make it a new application.”
Though Farmer and nearby residents argued that a new application was indeed submitted and therefore subject to the moratorium, the commission’s attorney disagreed.
“We’re talking about the same piece of property with the same developer,” said attorney Brad Cascio said. “I know it looks different, but this plat and subdivision were already in front of this Planning Commission prior to the moratorium going into effect.”
Though developers said the new plat meets the tightened building regulations, a parish engineer said that it hasn’t met the procedural requirements, “just the design requirements.” During a meeting in June, the council approved an ordinance requiring a fire protection review and impact studies for schools, traffic, and drainage with all preliminary plats.
Commissioners said Wednesday that they have not received any studies pertaining to Valere.
That led Larkey to make her motion to deny, which was seconded by Babcock.
“If it’s not currently under construction, the new ordinances apply,” Babcock said.
