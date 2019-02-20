DENHAM SPRINGS – Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are trying to identify three women who have repeatedly gone into a Juban Road retail store in the past six months and stolen items, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Detectives pulled photos from surveillance video cameras and distributed them to see if the public can identify the suspects.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Steele listed the following incidents:
--In August, a baby stroller was used to conceal stolen items.
--In October, they visited a fitting room with multiple items. Security tags were removed and left behind.
They concealed the items as they exited the store, leaving in a white Kia four-door vehicle.
--In December, items again were taken into the fitting rooms and the tags were removed and left behind.
--In January, they grabbed items and tried to leave without paying. When confronted, they dropped the items and ran.
They fled in a silver Honda four-door sedan with temporary tags.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
