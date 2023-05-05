Therapeutic Wellness opens in Denham Springs

Therapeutic Wellness, LLC, in Denham Springs celebrated its recent opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with staff, local dignitaries, members, clients, guests, and Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce officials and ambassadors.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

Owner Dr. Cheryl Jeane journey into Physical Therapy started in the early 1990s when she was first introduced to John Barne’s Myofascial Release Approach during physical therapy school.

