Therapeutic Wellness opens in Denham Springs

Therapeutic Wellness, LLC, celebrated its recent opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with staff, local dignitaries, members, clients, guests, and Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce officials and ambassadors.
Owner Dr. Cheryl Jeane journey into Physical Therapy started in the early 1990s when she was first introduced to John Barne’s Myofascial Release Approach during physical therapy school.
In 2019, she started her own journey. Jeane has over 30 years of experience in the physical therapy world.
Therapeutic Wellness, LLC, offers a non-traditional physical therapy. The practice is one-on-one and hands-on with little to no equipment. Jeane offers a holistic approach to healing for your physical and emotional pain with services including bodywork – Myofascial Release, healing seminars and events, corporate wellness, yoga, and self-treat classes along with so much more.
She treats patients of all ages with a wide range of physical and emotional symptoms.
Therapeutic Wellness, LLC, is located at 1680 Benton Lane in Denham Springs (inside Rippel Chiropractic). It can be reached at (225) 235-3953 or by visiting its website at cheryljeane.com.
