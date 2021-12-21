Every year during the holidays, Leslie McKinney would collect toys with her husband.
For hours, they’d sit outside a local Walmart as people came to drop off donations for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office annual Christmas Crusade, which helps families in need for the holidays. Leslie described those days as “long” and “cold,” but she said she enjoyed getting to see people give to the program — and her husband’s delight to be part of it.
Cpl. Robert McKinney looked forward to the Crusade every year, his wife said. He loved chatting with visitors when they’d drop off items, and he enjoyed delivering toys to the children before Christmas.
“This program was seriously one of his favorites,” Leslie said. “He lived for it.”
Like Robert, Deputy Laura James was another who loved the Christmas Crusade, mostly because she loved Christmas.
Her husband, Richard James, said Laura wouldn’t waste any time in preparing the home for the season, draping the house in holiday decor immediately after Thanksgiving. She’d adorn the front yard with inflatables for their grandchildren, and she’d display his grandmother’s nativity scene and other ornaments inside the house.
At some point, they would put up a tree — and it had to be real, Richard said.
“We always got a real tree,” Richard said with a laugh. “She was adamant on that. She didn’t want a fake tree.”
When it came to the Christmas Crusade, Laura counted down the days to when she could sign up to collect toys and donations on weekends. But she got an even greater thrill from her “dispatch work” at the “North Pole,” directing deputies where to go with their special deliveries.
“She loved Christmas and loved working at LPSO,” Richard said of his wife. “And she loved the Crusade.”
This December, memories of Laura and Robert, who both died earlier this year from COVID-19, were as strong as ever as their colleagues carried on the holiday tradition without them.
To show they’re not forgotten, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office dedicated the annual Christmas Crusade in their honor, and even invited their families to take part in the program.
Deputies arrived at the Suma Crossing Theater on Friday before rolling to the nearby helicopter hangar to receive their bags of toys. Each deputy received a specially-made “Forever Blue Angels” pin that had the faces of Laura and Robert.
“It’s bittersweet, because obviously we miss them and want them to be here,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “We know they’re here in spirit.”
The deaths of Laura and Robert, which were about a month apart, rocked the Livingston Parish community as countless tributes poured in for both. For Ard, it was important to keep their memories alive during this year’s Christmas Crusade.
“They were two deputies that were very involved in anything we did,” Ard said. “They would show up for anything we needed.”
Robert, who joined the sheriff’s office in 2011, died in early August after a near two-week battle with COVID-19. His career started in the Livingston Parish Detention Center as a correctional deputy, and he eventually worked up to a supervisory position as a shift corporal.
Robert was described as someone who was “easy to like” and who “had a big heart.” Deputy Jonathan Crozier worked with Robert for nine years and called him “a very intelligent guy” who “cared for people.”
“I had to talk him into being a corporal because he didn’t want anything to do with it,” Crozier recalled with a laugh. “He said he was good with being a deputy, but he was too good, which is why he needed to be a corporal.
“You never had to worry about anything with him,” Crozier continued, “because he was always right there with you. No matter what, he was backing you 100 percent.”
Leslie accompanied Crozier to deliver toys, and they were later joined by her and Robert’s daughter, Presley.
Leslie thanked the sheriff’s office for its support since her husband’s passing. One memory that stands out is when more than a dozen deputies escorted Presley to class on her first day of school. They greeted her with roses, hung out in the commons area, and then walked her to her first class.
She also recalled a charity softball tournament that benefited the families of fallen officers in November. Many of Robert’s co-workers participated.
“They have been nothing short of amazing,” Leslie said of the sheriff’s office. “They have taken me and Presley in. It’s always a sense of family, but they’ve really reached out to us. It’s very heartwarming.”
Laura, who served in law enforcement for more than 25 years, passed away from COVID-19 in September. She had been involved in emergency communications for her entire career, splitting time between the Sheriff's Office, Livingston Parish 911, and the Denham Springs Police Department.
Ard said Laura was respected and beloved by her colleagues, who had funny nicknames for her like “Mawmaw Mildew,” “LouLou,” and “Lala.” They also poked fun at the way she mispronounced words such as Venmo (“veemo”) or melatonin (“meltone”).
They all knew one thing about Laura — she loved the holidays.
Throughout the year, Laura would post different memes on Facebook announcing how many days were left before Christmas, members of her B Shift team recalled. Whenever they worked weekends and were allowed to change the television off the Weather Channel, they all knew which channel Laura wanted to watch.
“We all knew Laura wanted to watch Hallmark Christmas movies,” they said. “And she had already seen them all.”
Richard said he and his family were touched by the outpouring of support following his wife’s passing, saying it made him proud to know she had such an impact on so many.
“I already knew how loved she was, because she had a heart of gold and she loved people,” Richard said. “But she made me proud, seeing all the posts about her and the articles and videos that people shared.”
For toy deliveries, Richard and his children rode with Capt. Jack Varnado, who worked with Laura in the LPSO Communications Division. Earlier this month, Richard presented a donation to the Christmas Crusade in Laura’s honor, something he said his wife did every year.
“Laura always gave something to the crusade, so I did this to honor her,” Richard said. “This is what she would have wanted.”
While giving last-minute instructions to his deputies before sending them on their way, Ard made sure to single out the families of Laura and Robert. He said it was “great to have them here and share in what Laura and Robert had been a part of for years.”
“We have a family here, and the family reaches further than just the deputies,” Ard said. “It reaches to their families, as well. We always say we’re their extended family, and we are. We work hard to take care of each other.”
