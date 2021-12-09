Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks projected optimism when making his annual address to the Chamber of Commerce, saying the parish is “moving forward” despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.
“Businesses are booming, real estate is booming,” Ricks said. “Things are moving forward. The parish is continuing to move forward.”
Ricks discussed a variety of topics during his annual State of the Parish speech, which was pushed back several weeks because of Hurricane Ida. The yearly luncheon is hosted by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Ricks began by thanking all those who supported the renewal of the one-cent sales tax, which in the past he has called the “bread and butter” tax that pays for road work in the parish. Seventy-five percent of the tax goes toward roads and drainage improvement, while the remaining 25 percent goes to the detention center.
“Without those funds, we were sunk,” Ricks said.
Because the road sales tax passed and other debts have been paid off, Ricks said the parish is aiming to do $13.2 million of road work in 2022. This past year, the parish completed about $7.5 million in road work.
Ricks said the parish was able to give its employees a 50-cent raise instead of the normal 10-cent raise “because we kept our health insurance at a zero-cost increase, which is almost unheard of.”
The parish was also able to buy 11 trucks, one trailer, and other equipment instead of leasing them, as in the past. This, Ricks said, “will save us a lot of money overall.”
“In the long run, that’ll save us a lot of money going forward,” Ricks said.
Ricks said the parish is in “good standing” with FEMA regarding the National Flood Insurance Program. Last year, FEMA sent Ricks a letter saying Livingston Parish was out of compliance with the organization for how the parish responded to the historic 2016 flood.
During his State of the Parish address, Ricks read a letter that FEMA sent to him and Mark Harrell, director of LOHSEP, that said the parish was back in good graces with FEMA.
“I make no apologies for what I did in 2016,” Ricks said. “I will always do what I can to get our people back in their homes and deal with all the bureaucracy and red tape. But I did learn from this.
“I understand in [Washington, D.C.,] they make these rules,” Ricks continued, “but when people are standing in front of you, that’s what counts. It’s our people and helping and getting them back in [their homes]. That’s what I’m elected to do.”
In other positive news, Ricks said sales taxes were up in the most recent fiscal year, which saw a 20.6-percent increase from the year before. So far in 2021-22, sales tax is outpacing last year’s mark by 11.1 percent, Ricks said.
The parish also has 11 new subdivisions with less than 100 lots and 11 with more than 100 lots, not including seven multi-family developments.
Along the development front, Ricks also touched on the zoning ordinance that the Livingston Parish Council passed earlier this year. Though Ricks told attendees that zoning “has not been put in your district yet,” he said the “steps have been taken” and that “it has to happen.”
Ricks cited the parish’s rapid growth over the last decade — Livingston Parish reported the state’s seventh-fastest growth rate in the 2020 U.S. Census — as a big reason for zoning.
“I would love for things to stay like they were 25 years ago, but you can’t grow and move forward at the rate we are and not take some steps to protect people that are already here and paying taxes and supporting the parish,” Ricks said. “It has to be done.”
Ricks concluded his address by saying the parish has “a good clean budget again this year,” crediting Finance Director Jennifer Meyers.
Other talking points from Ricks included:
– The parish has dedicated $2.4 million to an upcoming airport in Livingston to help with drainage. Those dollars are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, not general funds, Ricks noted, adding that the airport will be “a big economic boost for that area.”
– The parish was able to change the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in all of its buildings using grant dollars.
– The Department of Public Works (DPW) has received an “astronomical” number of work requests, Ricks said. This year, DPW has received 5,482 requests and closed out roughly 3,500.
– The Cook Road Extension, which Ricks called “my pet project,” will be let in January, he said. The long-discussed extension would connect Pete’s Highway to the Juban Crossing Shopping Center.
“With the mall built, we’ve talked about it over and over again,” Ricks said. “I never thought I’d live long enough to see it, but it does look like it has reached a point where construction will start in January. That is going to be huge for the shoppers between Denham and Juban.”
