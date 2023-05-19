Southeastern Louisiana University awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to 13 students during the university’s commencement ceremonies in the University Center on Saturday, May 13.
The 13 students earned the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges.
Four of the award recipients are from Livingston Parish.
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
Alexandria Stephanie Funches, of Folsom, general studies major
Gavin Michael Labasse, of Covington, business administration major
Olivia Grace Russell, of Covington, elementary education major
Cloie Ashton Whitney, of Covington, elementary education major
College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Martha Alejandra Chairez-Ceballos, of Slidell, communication sciences and disorders major
Bethany R. Flauss, of Denham Springs, nursing major
Gracie Schilling, of Prairieville, human sciences major
Eryn Jade Wilks, of Independence, kinesiology major
College of Science and Technology
Hannah Nicole Heinz, of Denham Springs, biological sciences major
Caleb Thomas Martin, of Denham Springs, information technology major
Grant Meadows, of Maurepas, chemistry major
Kameron Paul Newman, of Covington, engineering technology major
Silvin Pradhan, of Hammond, computer science major
