In the early 1950s, Livingston Parish residents voted in favor of a 5-mill property tax that set aside funds for construction projects in the local school system.
Residents approved the property tax when it reappeared on the ballot 10 years later… and 10 years after that… and again 10 years later… and every decade since.
This month, residents will once again decide whether or not to continue with the property tax, which generates around $3.1 million annually to fund parish-wide construction projects, renovations, and improvements to all school facilities and property.
The ad valorem tax is the only dedicated source of funding for such projects, making it “essential” for the Livingston Parish school system.
“This is an essential school funding source that has enabled the district to maintain its many facilities over the years,” said Superintendent Joe Murphy. “Hundreds of projects, large and small, are managed with these funds.”
Murphy discussed the property tax and impending vote during a recent podcast with The News, explaining its necessity to the local school system of 26,500 students, 46 campuses, and 4,000 employees.
He reminded voters that the proposition will be on the March 26 ballot, with early voting set for March 12-19.
Parish voters created the dedicated funding source in 1952 — seven decades ago — and have renewed it every 10 years since. The current proposition is also a 10-year renewal, which will allow the funding to remain in place through 2032.
The funding renewal request is not a new tax, and a vote for the proposition will not increase the millage rate paid each year by taxpayers, Murphy said. Unlike other property taxes, Murphy said this millage “applies to every school in our district” and that the funds are not concentrated in one area.
During the podcast, Murphy noted that Louisiana is one of only 11 states in which the state does not provide any funding for school facilities — meaning all the money for renovations and upgrades comes from within.
And with the recent rises in costs for construction work and supplies, every dollar helps.
“We are totally dependent on our local communities, our property taxes, and our sales taxes in order to carry forth the projects that we need to keep our schools up to the standards that our parents expect here in Livingston Parish,” Murphy said. “And that’s a big deal for us.”
Though much of the funding is utilized for day-to-day facility repairs, Murphy said revenues are often “saved up” by individual school districts to construct larger projects and invest in expansions without having to ask taxpayers for additional funds.
There have been “several projects” the millage has helped pay for over the years, Murphy said. In a flier reminding people of the upcoming vote, the school system listed more than 100 projects that have been aided by the property tax.
Those projects include land purchases for new facilities, classroom editions, athletic spaces, band rooms, grounds maintenance, and cafeteria upgrades, among others.
Some of the bigger projects over the last decade include an athletic field house at Albany High, an administrative building at Westside Junior High, renovations and classroom additions at Maurepas High, and classroom additions at Seventh Ward Elementary.
“When we say this applies to all our schools, we truly mean it,” Murphy said. “I could sit here and name several projects that would benefit from this. This is something we need for 10 years in order to keep that momentum that we’ve built thus far.”
Murphy stressed the importance of the environment for a child’s education, saying evidence-based research shows that a child’s comfort in a learning space can have an impact on their learning — even down to the room’s temperature.
Knowing it would be impossible to rebuild every campus, Murphy said district leaders have spent the last few years upgrading learning spaces within existing facilities, an initiative that began after the Great Flood of 2016.
Those practices — many funded through the property tax — have been implemented from elementary through high school.
“I just can’t overstate enough how important it is for a child to walk into a new space where they’re supposed to learn and be comfortable,” Murphy said. “Nobody wants to sit anywhere they’re uncomfortable and try to learn.”
Murphy mentioned a couple of projects that would benefit from the millage. One is at French Settlement High, where the growing band is in need of a “proper” band room. The other is at Springfield High, which is in need of a cafeteria expansion.
When asked why people who don’t have kids should vote in favor of the property tax, Murphy said it ultimately benefits the entire community, not just the individual campuses. Real estate values, business growth, and quality of life are all improved with a top-notch school system, Murphy said.
“We come and ask a lot of our community, and our community never disappoints us,” Murphy said. “I would hope that that’s the case on this.”
“I would like to point out that this is not increasing the costs anywhere to anybody. This is a renewal. And as we pointed out, it’s been on our books since 1952, and our great public has renewed it every 10 years since 1952. And I would sure hope that they would continue that process when this item comes to the ballot on March 26, 2022.”
For more information on the proposition, visit www.lpsb.org. For information on voting precincts, early voting locations and deadlines to register to vote, contact the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters’ Office at 225-686-3054 or send an email to LivingstonROV@sos.la.gov.
