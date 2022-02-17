‘This is a community school’ | Public gets first glimpse of new Denham Springs Elementary in ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house

DENHAM SPRINGS -- In August 2016, days after floodwaters ravaged her school, Principal Gail DeLee went to the brick sign at the front of campus and changed the words.
“We will be back stronger than ever,” read the sign.
For more than five years, that phrase was displayed at the front of Denham Springs Elementary, which was wrecked when one of the worst natural disasters in recent memory struck the state.
From Aug. 12-13, 2016, prolonged rainfall resulted in catastrophic flooding across southeast Louisiana, most notably in Livingston Parish, where thousands of houses and businesses were submerged.
The Livingston Parish school system wasn’t spared, suffering damage to nearly 20 school sites, with Denham Springs Elementary among three schools that would have to be torn down and rebuilt.
For two years, construction crews worked to rebuild Denham Springs Elementary, which spent five years on a temporary campus on the grounds of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The project faced many obstacles since it started in October 2019, including hurricanes, a rare ice storm, and an ongoing pandemic.
But amid all the work, the sign in front of campus never changed.
Five years after the flood, DeLee stood underneath the canopy of her new school, speaking to hundreds gathered on a picturesque Saturday morning. From behind a podium, she detailed the journey of her school from destruction to demolition to, at that moment, its official dedication.
She ended her comments by referencing the sign at the front of campus.
“Well, we are back,” DeLee said. “And we are stronger than ever.”
Elected officials, school and district leaders, and the public at large celebrated the official unveiling of Denham Springs Elementary during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Hundreds attended the much-anticipated program, which included remarks from a plethora of speakers, before being allowed to tour the 80,000-square-foot campus that one called “a model of 21st century learning.”
Special guests included Congressman Garret Graves, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, State Sen. J. Rogers Pope, State Rep. Buddy Mincey, State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, and Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry.
The open house was the public’s first chance to glimpse the two-story school building located just outside the Denham Springs Antique Village, the result of a two-year, $16 million project. DSE students and faculty led tours throughout the campus, proudly showing off their new school while wearing specially-made T-shirts that said “We are back stronger than ever.”
Superintendent Joe Murphy, who led the charge on the new school, and DeLee spread many “thanks” to the local, state, and national dignitaries in attendance, but they also acknowledged the local school community for its patience during the long endeavor.
“This is a community school,” DeLee said. “And our whole community can be proud of this.”
Denham Springs Elementary, along with Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High, was declared to be “substantially damaged” by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after the historic 2016 flood, meaning 50 percent of the structure’s value was damaged.
Under FEMA guidelines, all three schools had to be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up.
Immediately after the flood, DSE students were forced to platoon at Eastside, Freshwater, and Northside elementary schools for the rest of the Fall 2016 semester. They moved to a collection of temporary buildings on Hatchell Lane in January 2017 and remained there while their new campus was being built.
The school was originally slated to open in time for the 2021-22 school year, but was pushed back a few months due to some challenges during construction. Students made their long-awaited return back to January, a day Murphy called “an emotional day for all of us.”
During last weekend’s ceremony, Murphy excitedly welcomed people to “the brand new Denham Springs Elementary campus” and recalled the “many meetings, many long nights, many discussions, and many phone calls” that led to the opening.
Given the “many intricacies” of the project, Murphy said it wouldn’t have been possible without cooperation among many different groups, leaders, and communities.
“We cannot do these things in isolation,” Murphy said. “It takes a community to do these things. It takes cooperation not only at the local level, it takes cooperation at the state level and the national level.”
During his speech, Graves recalled “the water that was all over Range Avenue and past the interstate” and how local leaders refused to let the school “stay destroyed.”
“We were not gonna allow our community to stay in shambles,” Graves said. “We were not gonna allow our kids to be taught in mobile buildings.
“It was an incredible effort. FEMA told us over and over again they were not gonna give us the money. We worked with everyone here and changed the law so this could happen, so we could get the millions and millions of dollars we needed to ensure this was done.”
Cassidy, who walked some of the wrecked campuses with Murphy in the immediate aftermath of the flood, called the open house one of his favorite days since taking office. He also said Livingston Parish can serve as an example to other ravaged communities of what can be accomplished after a disaster.
“It shows by working together, this is what we can do,” Cassidy said.
Mincey, who was a member of the School Board when the flood hit, called the school’s rebuilding “a testament to Livingston Parish Public Schools” and singled out Murphy for his leadership in the “long and difficult” process.
Pope, a former Livingston Parish superintendent, thanked for congressional delegation that “had to do a great battle to make this happen” and said great things are in store for Denham Springs Elementary and the school system at large.
“What’s gonna happen 40 or 50 years later, I don’t know,” Pope said. “But I know one thing, it can’t be any better than today.”
After speeches and a blessing of the school by Father Frank Uter, those in attendance were allowed to walk inside the school and view the plethora of modern additions, such as classrooms with dry-erase walls, modular seating, natural lighting, a large cafeteria (named “Denham Diner”), and a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) lab.
The school has about 40 classrooms, two computer labs, two intervention rooms, and a library, which includes a reading section that students named “The Jacket Nest.” The public also got to walk through the Pre-K and kindergarten wing that has been named the “Sarah Scott Early Childhood Wing” in honor of a former 50-year teacher who passed away in January.
Instructional Coach Alysha Leonard welcomed people to tour the campus that she said is “set up for the future.” She said the classrooms are flexible and “can change in the middle of a lesson to suit your students’ needs.” Leonard also noted the “alternative learning spaces in the hallways and around the school.”
“We want to provide our students the knowledge to get them prepared for jobs that are in the future and haven’t been created yet,” Leonard said.
