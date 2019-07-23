DENHAM SPRINGS - Three drainage sites in the city are getting a new lease on life thanks to FEMA reimbursements.
Concrete drainage channels at Anglican Street and White Oak are being replaced, as well as a drainage site near Weeping Willow. All three projects were approved through Kort's Construction Services, Inc. for the price of $99,580.00 which is reimbursable through FEMA.
Forte and Tablada advised the city council on the projects.
Also, the council was informed that Gravity Drainage District 1 as well as the city street department would be working together over the coming months to clean out the concrete canals throughout the city.
