LIVINGTON – Three Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies graduated recently from the Capital Area Regional Training Academy.
The academy in Baton Rouge focuses on police and legal principles and is required by many departments to be employed as an officer or deputy.
Deputies Jean Hotard, Lexi McMorris and Austin Kinchen will serve at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
McMorris also won the award as Top Fit Female in her graduating class.
