LIVINGSTON – Three committees of the Livingston Parish School Board will hold meetings on topics ranging from implementing the pay raises approved by the Legislature to the Pupil Progression Plan on Tuesday, July 30, in the board Conference Room at the Central Office.
The Budget/Goals Committee will kick off the meetings at 3 p.m.
Superintendent Joe Murphy will discuss the implementation of legislative pay increases for teachers and other personnel.
Business Manager Terry Hughes will also discuss all of the budgets of the school system for the 2019-2020 school year.
Immediately following that meeting, the Athletic/Staff Committee will meet.
Human Resources Director Bruce Chaffin will present the Professional Evaluation Plan.
Technology Director Carlos Williams also will discuss a technology staffing proposal.
And following will be the third meeting, the Curriculum/Policy Committee will meet.
Curriculum Director Dawn Rush will discuss the Pupil Progression Plan for the 2019–2020 school year.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Parrill will introduce the Livingston Parish school system’s school policies.
