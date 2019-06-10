WALKER – Three public hearings are on the agenda of the Walker City Council for its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, including two to amend city ordinances.
One public hearing is to amend the animal control ordinance.
Adoption fees must be “consistent with fees imposed by surrounding municipal shelters,” the ordinance says. All animals available for adoption must be sterilized and receive all appropriate vaccinations, parasite treatment, and heartworm evaluation.
The animal control director, with the mayor’s approval, may reduce adoption costs as long as all adoption policies are met.
A second public hearing is to amend the occupational license ordinance in reference to revocation or suspension of an occupational license for keeping a disorderly place.
The person holding the license will be notified of the “prohibited conduct that serves as the basis for suspension or revocation,” notified of the date and place when and where the conduct occurred and notified of the “recommended corrective action or penalty and date it is imposed.”
The license holder will have an opportunity to appear before the mayor for a “due process conference” to review the charges and offer information to refute the charges and can request to be heard by the mayor and City Council if requested.
If the license is revoked by a vote of the City Council, the person holding the license must wait a year before reapplying, the amendment says.
The third public hearing is to amend the city budget to purchase a new excavator for the Gas Department at a cost of $34,150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.